In this video by the Zoological Society of London we watch as two ZSL EDGE scientists, Dr Craig Turner and Mr David Curnick, set out on an expedition, to conduct a thorough population survey of Critically Endangered pygmy three-toed sloths on the island of Escudo de Veraguas, 17km off the coast of mainland Panama.

They have estimated that there are now less than 100 individuals left on the island, and urgent conservation action is needed to save the remaining sloths from extinction through habitat destruction and poaching.