Free
Most of us have had the same experience. We see a big, red tomato in the grocery store, take it home for our salad, and find out that it tastes like cardboard.
You might think that the tomato is sub-par because it’s been picked before it ripened, or shipped across the country. Those things can be true, but scientists have found another reason why modern tomatoes have little or no taste. It’s in their genes.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 30, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
