Finding Area of Polygons Task Cards and Recording Sheets, CCS: 6.G.1
Included in this product:
*20 unique task cards dealing with finding area of composite figures made from squares, rectangles, trapezoids and parallelograms.
*4 different recording sheets
*Answer Key
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
katembee
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters Looking for bright, uplifting posters to decorate your classroom with the purpose of encouraging your students ...
- (3)
- $5.00
katembee
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle This bundle includes guided notes, practice activities, warm-up and ex...
- (2)
- $34.00
TES PICKS
katembee
Middle School Survival Kit- Everything you need to welcome your students
Included in this product: I’ve Got a Question Brainstorm Sheet I’ve Got a Question Checklist Q&A Recording Chart Important Information Workshee...
- (2)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
kmbheck
KS3 Circles-Rescue the princess-adventure game
Adventure game in which students answer KS3 circle questions in order to rescue a princess. Teacher notes and answers are provided. There are 5 sec...
- (14)
- $2.82
kmbheck
KS4 Circles-Rescue the princess-adventure game
Adventure game in which students answer GCSE circle questions in order to rescue a princess. There are 5 sections, each with 2 topics. They have 4 ...
- (13)
- $2.82
BUNDLE
xkarenx
Requested Bundle - Year Four Autumn and Spring Notebook Files following WRMs
All teaching slides for Autumn and Spring for Year Four. Influenced by recent maths hub CPD training and mastery/CPA approach to teaching mathemati...
- 8 Resources
- $57.76
New resources
Annie2888
Year 4 Area. Observation Lesson.
Lesson plan, powerpoint and challenge sheets to teach a 30 minute lesson on Area for a year 4 class. Uses elements of Mastery from the NCETM websit...
- (1)
- FREE
aewright100
Area of compound quadrilaterals worksheets
3 short worksheets, each 4 questions, attractive to do as in colour, mostly shapes made from quadrilaterals, with a few triangles with others as cu...
- (1)
- $2.82
Kazmo1429
New 9-1 Maths GCSE Problem Solving 8 - Geometry Question - Grades 5-9
[Problem Solving 8 in the Series ( check out 1-7)] Students should learn/discover 1 . Learn Area of Trapezium 2. Find lengths using Similar Shapes ...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Maths4Everyone
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
Four quick starters (or plenaries) to help revision for GCSE. All questions within a set have similar starting information, but ask different thing...
- (5)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
Circles and Part-circles (Treasure Hunt)
This activity helps students to strengthen their use of the formulae for area and circumference of a circle. Questions involve whole circles, semi-...
- (5)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Area of a Triangle - Higher)
This carefully selected compilation of exam questions has fully-worked solutions designed for students to go through at home. This can save a lot o...
- (10)
- FREE