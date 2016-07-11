I created these task cards because my students REALLY needed practice counting money and finding correct change. As I looked into it, it doesn't seem that it is covered much in 3rd grade Common Core, if at all. Like telling time, counting money is less and less common in our modern society therefore, students are not as familiar with basic coins or counting them as we might expect or hope. This task card set is designed to give students practice subtracting with regrouping (mostly across zeroes) and with counting American money with the fewest bills and coins.



If you are viewing this product, then you probably already know of the usefulness and versatility of task cards. They work great for centers, partner activities, and general review. Kids love them because they can move around and work at their own pace, too.



This task card set includes:

•16 task cards for finding change (color - 4 per page).

•16 task cards for finding change (black and white)

•1 answer document for counting money and matching the code

•1 answer document for subtracting with money



