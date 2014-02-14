In this video by the Zoological Society of London we watch sloth male Prince, who is having no luck finding his princess at ZSL London zoo. After finding out his last mate was actually a male, his shyness is now stopping him getting together with blonde bombshell Marilyn the female sloth in the rainforest.

Feb 14, 2014

Feb 22, 2018

