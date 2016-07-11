I created these task cards to help my students practice finding multiples. It has problems to find multiples of 2 through 9. This set has answers which generally stay within the multiples of the basic facts up to times 10. For a more challenging set that assesses higher multiples up to products of 100, check out Finding Multiples Task Card Set #2

Also included in this set are a few sample pages from Multiplication Concepts Interactive Notebook to help you introduce the concept of multiples to your students.

If you are viewing this product, then you probably already know of the usefulness and versatility of task cards. They work great for centers, partner activities, and general review. Kids love them because they can move around and work at their own pace, too.

What’s included:

•24 task cards (color)
•24 task cards (low ink version)
•Answer document with self-checking code
•Answer document that can be used without task cards as a standalone worksheet
•BONUS: Interactive Notebook pages

Common Core Standard: 4.OA.B.4
Recognize that a whole number is a multiple of each of its factors. Determine whether a given whole number in the range 1-100 is a multiple of a given one-digit number.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • FindingMultiplesTaskCardSet1withCodedAnswerDocument.pdf
  • Screen-Shot-2016-07-10-at-7-10-16---Sunday--12.png
  • Screen-Shot-2016-07-10-at-7-10-16---Sunday--13.png
  • Screen-Shot-2016-07-10-at-7-10-16---Sunday--14.png
  • Screen-Shot-2016-07-10-at-7-10-16---Sunday--15.png

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 11, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pdf, 34 MB

FindingMultiplesTaskCardSet1withCodedAnswerDocument

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 381 KB

Screen-Shot-2016-07-10-at-7-10-16---Sunday--12

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 535 KB

Screen-Shot-2016-07-10-at-7-10-16---Sunday--13

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 63%

Bundle

4th Grade Multiplication Concepts Mega Bundle

$11.00

Categories & Grades