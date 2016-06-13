No Prep First Grade Math Worksheets. Are you looking for fun timely practice that targets the important skill of building fluency in addition and subtraction within 20? This package is 182 pages of math worksheets with a variety of themes. It’s simple addition and subtraction within 20. There are add and color pages as well. All answer keys are also included.This can be used as supplemental practice along with any math program.
It addresses
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.1.OA.C.6.(Add and subtract within 20, demonstrating fluency for addition and subtraction within 10.)
More Math Activities
K-1 Counting Puzzles- Counting by 1’s, 2’s, 5’s, and 10’s-Farm Favorites Theme.
K-1 Counting Puzzles- Counting by 1’s, 2’s, 5’s, and 10’s-Thanksgiving Theme.
K-1 Counting Puzzles- Counting by 1’s, 2’s, 5’s, and 10’s-Halloween Theme.K-1 Puzzles-Fun Fall and Back to School-Skip Counting and Counting by 1’s, 2’s, 5’s, and 10’s.

Created: Jun 13, 2016

