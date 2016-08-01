This packet contains materials and resources to make 2 file folder activities to work on preschool and kindergarten skills.



These super cute activities are perfect for your kiddos who love animals or are great for an ocean unit! Use for as an individualized activity, one on one with a student, or as a 2-3 person cooperative small group.



File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store!



This freebie contains 2 File Folder Activities!

- sort big and little

- order from big to small





US Standards addressed:

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.4.A

When counting objects, say the number names in the standard order, pairing each object with one and only one number name and each number name with one and only one object.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.C.6

Identify whether the number of objects in one group is greater than, less than, or equal to the number of objects in another group, e.g., by using matching and counting strategies.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.A.1

Describe measurable attributes of objects, such as length or weight. Describe several measurable attributes of a single object.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.B.3

Classify objects into given categories; count the numbers of objects in each category and sort the categories by count.



Instructions for setup are included. Each file folder activity is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.