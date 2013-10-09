In the immortal words of Michael Corleone in The Godfather, Part II,My father always taught me: keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. Perhaps no creature has taken this advice more literally then the remora, also known as the sucker fish.

As the official ocean survival manual clearly states: Upon spotting a shark, flee, unless you also happen to be a shark. Or a remora. When a shark approaches, not only does the remora not flee–it swims right up to the shark, finds a nice comfortable spot, and attaches itself with a suction cup located on the top of its head.