The Fitness Circuit Task Cards Mega Bundle is a comprehensive collection of 7 Health and Skill-Related products with 140 unique fitness task cards (20 cards per product). The Mega Bundle products include:





HEALTH RELATED



Fitness Circuit Task Cards- “Cardiovascular Endurance”



Fitness Circuit Task Cards- “Flexibility”



Fitness Circuit Task Cards- "Muscular Endurance”



Fitness Circuit Task Cards- “Muscular Strength and Power”





SKILL RELATED



Fitness Circuit Task Cards- “Balance and Kinesthetic Awareness”



Fitness Circuit Task Cards- “Coordination and Reaction Time”



Fitness Circuit Task Cards- “Speed and Agility”





Each of the Fitness Mega Bundle products is a comprehensive grouping of health or skill-related exercise signs (descriptors and images), along with a full lesson plan, circuit diagram and an assessment exit slip. Together, the items in each product provide you with a practical tool to help guide your students through a variety of FUN AND ACTIVE exercises, movements, mini-games and skills.



The 140 CIRCUIT TASK CARDS (20 per product) can easily be set up in your gym, classroom or outside playing area, using little and in some cases no PE equipment. Each task card provides your students with informational cues and displays cutting edge images to make instruction easy and fun. Fitness Concept Definition Signs and Optional Assessment Exit Slips are also included within each product for you as the teacher to help with instruction and to check for cognitive understanding of the lesson outcomes.



The cards are ideal for PE teachers to reinforce your teaching cues in a fitness unit or could be used as a warm up, cool down or an instant activity. Classroom teachers could also use a few task cards to make a small circuit inside their classrooms or multiple cards outside in a playing area such as a playground or field. The Fitness Circuit Task Cards have been designed for Kindergarten through 8th grade students.

