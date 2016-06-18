LIKE THE ENERGIZER BUNNY, YOU KEEP YOU GOING AND GOING AND GOING!!!



This Fitness Circuit Task Card Product is a comprehensive grouping of muscular endurance exercise signs (descriptors and images), along with a full lesson plan, circuit diagram and an assessment exit slip. Together, these items provide you with a practical tool to help guide your students through a variety of FUN AND ACTIVE aerobic exercises, movements, and skills.



The 20 CIRCUIT TASK CARDS easily be set up in your gym, classroom or outside playing area, using little to no equipment. Each task card provides your students with informational cues and displays cutting edge images to make instruction easy and fun. A Muscular Endurance Definition Sign and an optional Assessment Exit Slip is also included for you as the teacher to help with instruction and to check for cognitive understanding of the lesson outcomes.



The FITNESS CIRCUIT TASK CARDS MUSCULAR ENDURANCE PACKAGE includes the following items:



1 Comprehensive Lesson Plan



1 Fitness Circuit Setup Diagram



20 Circuit Task Cards (Descriptors and Images)



1 Muscular Endurance Definition Sign



1 Optional Assessment Exit Slip



The cards are ideal for PE teachers to reinforce your teaching cues in a fitness unit or could be used as a warm up, cool down or an instant activity. Classroom teachers could also use a few task cards to make a small circuit inside their classrooms or multiple cards outside in a playing area such as a playground or field. The Fitness Circuit Task Cards have been designed for Kindergarten through 8th grade students.