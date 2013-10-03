Here’s an at-home experiment you can try.

Take a can of “classic” Coca-Cola and a can of Diet Coke, and without opening either one submerge them in water. A deep sink or a bucket will do the trick. You’ll find the can of Diet Coke rises to the top, while the Classic Coke stays sunk. Can you guess why?

  • 184.mp3

