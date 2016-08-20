Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures novel study contains 17 pages of comprehension questions, 18 pages of extension printables, a higher level thinking game, and a comprehension questions fan project. In addition, students will participate in a superhero writing project and learn challenging vocabulary through the use of a word wall.
17 Pages of Comprehension Questions
18 Pages of Reading/Writing Printables
Tell me a Story – Prediction
The Mind of a Squirrel – Correct Word Order of Adjectives
In the Event of a Seizure – Squiggle Art
Squirrel Smuggling – Commonly Misused Words
Squirtel! – Synonyms
A Scientific Adventure – Parts of Speech
A Giant Ear – Types of Sentences
Spies Don’t Cry - Helping & Main Verbs
Sunny-Side Up – Capitalization
The Getaway – Attribute Web & Character Actions
Unremitting Darkness – Sequence of Events
Foreboding – Vocabulary Puzzle
Gianter –Facts & Opinions
An Incomplete List – Word Scramble
Dear Flora – Cause & Effect
Nothing Personal – Adjectives
Atop a Giant Donut – Comic Strip
Will you Please, Please Shut Up, William Spiver – Favorite Scene
Higher Level Thinking Comprehension Questions Fan/Game Board
After reading the novel, students will get to play a game where they answer higher level thinking questions. Included in this novel study are five different game boards and two spinners. The game boards and comprehension questions fan can be used with any novel. The comprehension fan contains 34 questions focusing on the following topics:
-Story Elements
-Connections
-Opinion
-Recall
-Evaluation
Superhero Writing Project
Students will create a superhero and write a short story about their adventures.
Bonus - Vocabulary Word Wall
68 vocabulary cards will enable you to support your students’ understanding of challenging words found throughout the novel.
Happy Learning!
Renee Smalley
Created: Aug 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
