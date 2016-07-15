"There's a place I like to hide
The heart breaking, yet deeply symbolic science fiction story, Flowers for Algernon, by Daniel Keys is a wonderful piece of literature to engage young readers. Doing what Wake Up Sunshine does best, this simple and affordable literary study incorporates creative and high level thinking activities to motivate even the most reluctant readers.
Included in the literary study
Pages 4 – 6: Anchor Core Standards Met
Pages 7 – 8: Vocabulary
Page 9: Character Arc
Page 10: Character Development
Page 11: Cornell Notes
Page 12: Show and Tell Notes
Page 13: Paraphrasing
Page 14: Compare and Contrast
Pages 15 – 16: Interactive Notebook – Character
Page 17: Writing – The Truth About Intelligence
Page 18: Passage Please
Page 19: Inferring Charlie
Page 20: Flowers Hierarchy
Pages 21 – 22: Interactive Notebook – Symbolism
Page 23: Imagery Journal Response
Pages 24 – 28: Flowers for Algernon Final Test
Page 29: Flowers for Algernon Final Project Options
Page 30: Final Project Rubric
Page 31: Final Test Answer Key
