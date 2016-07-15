"There's a place I like to hide

The heart breaking, yet deeply symbolic science fiction story, Flowers for Algernon, by Daniel Keys is a wonderful piece of literature to engage young readers. Doing what Wake Up Sunshine does best, this simple and affordable literary study incorporates creative and high level thinking activities to motivate even the most reluctant readers.



Included in the literary study

Pages 4 – 6: Anchor Core Standards Met

Pages 7 – 8: Vocabulary

Page 9: Character Arc

Page 10: Character Development

Page 11: Cornell Notes

Page 12: Show and Tell Notes

Page 13: Paraphrasing

Page 14: Compare and Contrast

Pages 15 – 16: Interactive Notebook – Character

Page 17: Writing – The Truth About Intelligence

Page 18: Passage Please

Page 19: Inferring Charlie

Page 20: Flowers Hierarchy

Pages 21 – 22: Interactive Notebook – Symbolism

Page 23: Imagery Journal Response

Pages 24 – 28: Flowers for Algernon Final Test

Page 29: Flowers for Algernon Final Project Options

Page 30: Final Project Rubric

Page 31: Final Test Answer Key

