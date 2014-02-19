Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 1059 times
In this video from DJC Kids we help children learn to read the time on a clock!
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 1059 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 19, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
DJCKids
Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed
In this video from DJC Kids the beloved children's book about five little monkeys jumping on their bed comes to life in this illustrated adaptation...
- (3)
- FREE
DJCKids
The Personal Pronoun Song
In this video from DJC Kids we learn some personal pronouns. This is a simple song for children to learn I, We, He, She, They and don't forget YOU!...
- (2)
- FREE
DJCKids
Jelly Bean Song - Learn the Different Colours
Video presentation from DJC Kids Media.
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
johnnyraindrop
'What's the time?' Catch song and animated video to help with telling the time
Time is a notoriously difficult concept for children to grasp. This simple and fun song will help them to learn about quarter past, half past, quar...
- (14)
- $1.41
emmabee89
Time Task Cards
This resource contains 30 differentiated questions based on time. Level 1 is very basic questions; where the children need to find the difference i...
- (0)
- $3.52
Kiwilander
CSI: Who Stole Time: Telling the Time
This CSI themed telling the time activity will engage students by taking them on a journey to solve problems and puzzles. Students narrow down the ...
- (0)
- $4.93
New resources
zvlovegrove
'When' Question board activites
2 pdf 'when' question board activities. Themes: Times of day, Celebrations, Weather. Designed as a speech and language activity to help practice as...
- (1)
- $4.23
hayleyhill
MATHS MASTERY TEACHING RESOURCES FOR YEAR 2 KS1 NUMERACY CAPTAIN CONJECTURE
Resources included are as follows: Over 35 pdf files Resources for the following topics – taken directly from the curriculum as well as added quest...
- (1)
- $4.23
kindergartencouture
Free Days Of The Week
Here are some days of the week that coordinate with my Calendar Headers Months Of The Year -Seasonal
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
auntieannie
Freebie Telling the Time KS1 KS2 Mathematics
A sheet with answers where pupils have to draw the hands to show the time on a small clock. If you like this, please visit my shop where there is a...
- (0)
- FREE
vlrynn
Telling Time Worksheets
Telling Time Worksheets and activities for early exploration of clock numbers and features, and concepts related to telling time by the hour. The f...
- (0)
- $3.25
emmabee89
Time Task Cards
This resource contains 30 differentiated questions based on time. Level 1 is very basic questions; where the children need to find the difference i...
- (0)
- $3.52