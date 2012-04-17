This a software similar to flowol software where you can run different types of mimic provided to show interactive flowcharts to children. The lesson plan is based on the software and instructions to download and install the software is provided in the Read Me file.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • LO.ppt
  • Event Table.doc
  • Read Me. Important.txt

About this resource

Info

Created: Apr 17, 2012

Presentation

ppt, 1 MB

LO

Worksheet

doc, 37 KB

Event Table

Presentation

txt, 637 bytes

Read Me. Important

Report a problem

Categories & Grades