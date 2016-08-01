Included in this packet are a wide range of materials for fluency programs. Fluency is defined as accuracy plus speed. As educators, we need to ensure that the skills we are teaching are not just mastered, but that they are mastered fluently. This packet contains everything you need to set up fluency instruction.
Included in this resource:
- Instructions for how to setup, organize, and run fluency instruction
- Baseline Assessment
- 2 Data sheets
Flashcards Included:
- upper case letters
- lower case letters
- numbers
- quantity
- Dolch Sight Words pre-primer
- Dolch Sight Words primer
- Dolch Sight Words 1st grade
- addition with digits 1-10
- subtraction with digits 1-10
- categories (animals, school supplies, food, and people)
- picture identification - animals
- picture identification - school supplies
- picture identification - food
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.NBT.A.1
Compose and decompose numbers from 11 to 19 into ten ones and some further ones, e.g., by using objects or drawings, and record each composition or decomposition by a drawing or equation (such as 18 = 10 + 8); understand that these numbers are composed of ten ones and one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, or nine ones.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.B.3
Classify objects into given categories; count the numbers of objects in each category and sort the categories by count.1
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.A.2
Directly compare two objects with a measurable attribute in common, to see which object has "more of"/"less of" the attribute, and describe the difference.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.B.3
Classify objects into given categories; count the numbers of objects in each category and sort the categories by count.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.1.A
Print many upper- and lowercase letters.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.2.D
Spell simple words phonetically, drawing on knowledge of sound-letter relationships.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.A
Sort common objects into categories (e.g., shapes, foods) to gain a sense of the concepts the categories represent.
Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
