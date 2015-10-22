This bundle includes material for beginning, ending, and managing a Foods and Nutrition 1 Semester course. You will find:
* A Scope and sequence
* End of year Review pages
* Ideas for setting up and managing the labs
* and more basic ideas.

Food for Today, Student Edition / Edition 9
by Helen Kowtaluk, McGraw-Hill Education

