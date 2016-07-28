This word wall kit includes:
*One set of 12 word wall cards that are JUST the word and a picture that represents the word.
*A second corresponding set of word wall cards that are just the word and it's definition.
*A student definition chart with the word, definition box, and example/picture.

Words Include: Producer, Consumer, Predator, Prey, Scavenger, Decomposer, Food Chain, Carnivore, Herbivore, Omnivore, Heterotroph, & Autotroph!

This product can be used for centers, small group rotations, large groups, flash cards, and individual help. You could also use them as task cards!

Created: Jul 28, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

