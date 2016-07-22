$45.00
Food Clip Art (Food Groups Clip Art).
This is a Mega Bundle which includes: lemons, bananas, popcorn, bacon and eggs, barbecue, cupcake, cake, cherries, waiter serving, fast food (2), chef (2), pears, pig out, burgers, and more...
This Food Clip Art set includes:
336 individual original images provided in high-quality color and black & white images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.
TERMS OF USE:
Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.
This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.
If you are interested in business or personal clip art, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Art and design
- Cross-curricular topics / Food
- Cross-curricular topics / Paintings, pictures and photographs
- Design, engineering and technology / General design considerations
- Design, engineering and technology / Graphic and product design
- Physical development / Food and eating
