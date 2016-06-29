Food is a vast topic, and so is Health. “Food Notes” charts a special, short path across these two areas. To be wise in food matters, we have to first “know our food”. A healthy body calls for taking different types of food. This is to ensure a daily balanced intake of various nutrients, such as carbohydrates, protein, fat, vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients.
• “Food Notes” is a lifetime product. We may enjoy our food choices, while having a general frame of reference for good health. You can either “sight-see” or be informed at a little more deeper level. This brief WEB TOUR presents important food and health information based on credible sources, in a simple yet comprehensive manner. Reference sites include authentic US and UK Food and Health sites, WHO, FAO etc.
• As we know, when we have comprehensive information about a topic, we are able to see how different aspects are interrelated and take better decisions. (A little information, though readily available, may sometimes be misleading.)
• These Web pages help Students of Higher Grades and Adult education to study and complement Food & Health subjects of their standard curriculum. Also “Food Notes” is oriented for increasing the students' awareness of Food & Health aspects relevant to everyday life situations..
• This ONLINE resource shall be useful for ESSAY PREPARATION of VARIOUS Food & Health Topics. • Provision for Printing pages. Food & Health information, especially useful for academic and practical life situations for Teachers, Parents and Homeschooling.
Pls. leave a Comment and Rating. Thank You.
A TOP LIFE-TOPIC: Health - It gives Meaning to other Topics!
Current Price is the INTRODUCTORY PRICE OFFER for LIMITED TIME / SALE OF FIRST FIXED Number of Units
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
COMBO: FoodWise is HealthWise UNIT 1 –Variety in Food WITH Pyramid Order, a Way of Life -HANDOUT
- (0)
- $4.23
QUIZ / FLASH CARDS Food & Health: SET 1 – Nutrients
- (0)
- $1.41
FoodWise is HealthWise UNIT 1 –Variety in Food
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
PSHE: 1 YEAR'S PSHE + RSE
- 20 Resources
- $42.12
Healthy Eating, Healthy Lifestyles - PSHE
- (11)
- $4.23
Quiz Selection
- 11 Resources
- $28.16
New resources
Sliding Filament Theory of muscle contraction
- (1)
- $4.23
Human Skeleton Roll-a-dice Game
- (1)
- $4.23
A Level Biology Heart Structure Poster
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Quiz Selection
- 11 Resources
- $28.16
Healthy Lifestyles : Healthy Eating Assembly
- (0)
- FREE
GCSE PE (Edexcel) - C1;T1.1.2 - The Skeleton - Structure & Classifications
- (0)
- $4.23