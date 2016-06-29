Food is a vast topic, and so is Health. “Food Notes” charts a special, short path across these two areas. To be wise in food matters, we have to first “know our food”. A healthy body calls for taking different types of food. This is to ensure a daily balanced intake of various nutrients, such as carbohydrates, protein, fat, vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients.

• “Food Notes” is a lifetime product. We may enjoy our food choices, while having a general frame of reference for good health. You can either “sight-see” or be informed at a little more deeper level. This brief WEB TOUR presents important food and health information based on credible sources, in a simple yet comprehensive manner. Reference sites include authentic US and UK Food and Health sites, WHO, FAO etc.

• As we know, when we have comprehensive information about a topic, we are able to see how different aspects are interrelated and take better decisions. (A little information, though readily available, may sometimes be misleading.)

• These Web pages help Students of Higher Grades and Adult education to study and complement Food & Health subjects of their standard curriculum. Also “Food Notes” is oriented for increasing the students' awareness of Food & Health aspects relevant to everyday life situations..

• This ONLINE resource shall be useful for ESSAY PREPARATION of VARIOUS Food & Health Topics. • Provision for Printing pages. Food & Health information, especially useful for academic and practical life situations for Teachers, Parents and Homeschooling.
Pls. leave a Comment and Rating. Thank You.

A TOP LIFE-TOPIC: Health - It gives Meaning to other Topics!
Current Price is the INTRODUCTORY PRICE OFFER for LIMITED TIME / SALE OF FIRST FIXED Number of Units

$6.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • Home-page-of-Food-Notes-PV.pdf
  • FOOD-NOTES-PV.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pdf, 76 KB

Home-page-of-Food-Notes-PV

Resource for Centers

zip, 907 KB

FOOD-NOTES-PV

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades