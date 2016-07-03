Football Math Goofy Glyph is an activity where students can hone their abilities in mathematics while putting together a fun art project that you can showcase on your classroom wall. Whether your students answer the questions right or wrong will dictate the way their glyphs look in this potentially silly glyph. They will end up with a boy or girl football player ready for the game or a seriously silly football player complete with diamond golf pants and fishing hat! The math problems are designed for children in 7th grade and are aligned with the Common Core standards for the seventh grade.



This glyph would work well during NFL football season, NCAA college or university football season, leading up to the Super Bowl, or at any time kids want to do something related to sports and football!



The Common Core standard covered:

7.NS.2

7.EE.3



At the back of this booklet are templates that your students can use to help design their glyphs; otherwise, they can choose to create their own artwork.



Also, at the back of a book is a graph that you can use to visually see how the students all view different questions from the glyph.



All artwork is original and created by myself.



