Children identify examples of forces - pushes and pulls - in an adventure playground. The term 'force' is used when each example of a force is identified. Examples include pushing a gate and a pram, pulling a toy dog and pulling open a gate.
Video
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 7, 2012
Updated: Apr 22, 2012
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
BBCClassClipsScience
Minibeasts
Learn about lots of different animals without a backbone. Some minibeasts use camouflage, and some have different defences to avoid being eaten. Mi...
- (3)
- FREE
BBCClassClipsScience
Human fertilisation
The footage gives a visual description of the process of fertilisation. Following the journey of both sperm and egg, CGI graphics provide a brillia...
- (7)
- FREE
TES PICKS
BBCClassClipsScience
Demonstrating how light travels in straight lines
Two practical experiments are used to demonstrate how light travels in straight lines. In the first example, the presenter arranges three pieces of...
- (3)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sciencecorner
KS3 Physics - Magnetism, Magnets and Electromagnets Resource Pack, PowerPoint and Worksheets
*This resource has been recommended by the TES Resource Team* *UPDATED JANUARY 2017* Added a crossword puzzle with answers. This resource pack incl...
- (21)
- $4.93
sciencecorner
KS3 Physics - SOUND and HEARING Huge Resource Pack, waves, frequency, amplitude, ultrasound, the ear
*UPDATED January 2017 - More support worksheets added* This resource includes a 56 slide PowerPoint presentation, four activity worksheets, a mind ...
- (21)
- $5.63
SALE
andrewchown
Carrot Rocket Lesson Science Fun - Air Pressure
A fun science experiment that shows what air pressure is, firwards and backwards mothion and Sir Isaac Newton’s Laws. All you need is a 2 litre bot...
- (0)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54
New resources
TeachersBreakTime
Science Teaching Resources: PREVIEW - Year 6 Forces linked to the Ancient Greeks.
Science Teaching Resources: PREVIEW - Year 6 Forces linked to the Ancient Greeks (SMART Notebook slides and worksheet) This teaching resource explo...
- (1)
- FREE
TheEducatorsCorner
Year 2 - Science lesson - Forces - Egg drop experiment
This Year 2 lesson pack looks into 'forces', 'materials' and is cross-curricular with Design and Technology. The children will learn about forces (...
- (1)
- FREE
TeachStarter
Simple Machines Teaching Resource Pack
A comprehensive collection of simple machines teaching resources including educational posters, classroom decorations, word wall templates, page bo...
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
TRJ
Great youtube mass V weight videos
Videos to support the T&L of mass and weight
- (0)
- FREE
SALE
andrewchown
Carrot Rocket Lesson Science Fun - Air Pressure
A fun science experiment that shows what air pressure is, firwards and backwards mothion and Sir Isaac Newton’s Laws. All you need is a 2 litre bot...
- (0)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54
blossomingminds
Year 2 Reading Comprehension Paper - Materials and Forces - Science Week
This resource is a non-fiction comprehension activity for year 2, with a focus on the science curriculum topic of ‘materials and forces.’ The bookl...
- (0)
- $4.23