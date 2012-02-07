Children identify examples of forces - pushes and pulls - in an adventure playground. The term 'force' is used when each example of a force is identified. Examples include pushing a gate and a pram, pulling a toy dog and pulling open a gate.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

Video

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 7, 2012

Updated: Apr 22, 2012

Report a problem

Categories & Grades