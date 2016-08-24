Ford vs. Carter’s Cold War Policy:

What were the goals of US foreign policy during the Ford & Carter years?

How successful were Ford’s and Carter’s policies?



Students will be able to

1. Compare the policies of Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter toward the Soviet Union

2. Discuss changing US foreign policy in the developing world

3. Identify the success and failures of Carter’s foreign policy in the Middle East



Why it Matters:

The ordeal of Vietnam led many to question the direction of American foreign policy. They asked: Was the United States so concerned with fighting communism that it ended up supporting oppressive anticommunist governments? Should the United States continue to pursue détente with the Soviets? Or should it instead demand that the Soviet Government grant its people more freedoms? The echoes of these debates continue to be heard today