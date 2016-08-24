Ford vs. Carter’s Cold War Policy:
What were the goals of US foreign policy during the Ford & Carter years?
How successful were Ford’s and Carter’s policies?
Students will be able to
1. Compare the policies of Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter toward the Soviet Union
2. Discuss changing US foreign policy in the developing world
3. Identify the success and failures of Carter’s foreign policy in the Middle East
Why it Matters:
The ordeal of Vietnam led many to question the direction of American foreign policy. They asked: Was the United States so concerned with fighting communism that it ended up supporting oppressive anticommunist governments? Should the United States continue to pursue détente with the Soviets? Or should it instead demand that the Soviet Government grant its people more freedoms? The echoes of these debates continue to be heard today
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Government and politics / Global politics
- Government and politics / People and politics
- Government and politics / Political ideas and concepts
- Government and politics / US politics
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Cold War
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Social history
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Suffrage and civil rights
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Terrorism
- Law and legal studies / US law
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
Democracy Drop Down Day
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $19.58
Globalization and Global Citizenship, collaborative research project unit bundle
- (0)
- $20.00
New resources
Send My Friend to School - Primary Teachers' Pack 2017
- (2)
- FREE
Human Rights Display
- (1)
- $2.82
French Election Final Round : Macron Versus Le Pen (Lesson + student booklet)
- (2)
- $7.04
Updated resources
World War II ESCAPE ROOM: Hitler, Holocaust, FDR, Pearl Harbor
- (0)
- $6.25
Waste Curriculum KS5
- (0)
- $28.17
The Commonwealth : Citizenship
- (6)
- $2.82