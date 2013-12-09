Cambridge Ideas #3

A Cambridge University archaeologist, along with two other researchers in Guernsey, has uncovered a previously unseen archive featuring the testimonies of people who were deported to German prison camps during World War II. The project they are working on aims to document the history of protest and resistance in the Channel Islands. She described the collection as: 'the single most important resistance archive ever to emerge from the Channel Islands.'

