This word wall kit includes:
*One set of 8 word wall cards that are JUST the word and a picture that represents the word.
*A second corresponding set of word wall cards that are just the word and it's definition.
*A student definition chart with the word, definition box, and example/picture.
Words Include: Mold, Cast, Fossil, Amber, Fossil Record, Trace Fossil, Paleontologist, & Carbon Film.
This product can be used for centers, small group rotations, large groups, flash cards, and individual help. You could also use them as task cards or for review games!
