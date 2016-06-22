Founding of the Nation Vocabulary WORD WALL Posters (U.S.History)
Make your wall come “alive” with these creative WORD WALL posters for the unit on the “Founding of the Nation” for your secondary U.S. History class. This purchase includes 10 words and definitions, four essential questions, four pictures and title page.
Words include:
Constitution
Democracy
Natural Rights
Ideology
Enlightenment
Federalism
Amendment
Enumerated Powers
Implied Power
Unalienable
*words and essential questions recommended by the State of California.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
