Founding of the Nation Vocabulary WORD WALL Posters (U.S.History)

Make your wall come “alive” with these creative WORD WALL posters for the unit on the “Founding of the Nation” for your secondary U.S. History class. This purchase includes 10 words and definitions, four essential questions, four pictures and title page.

Words include:
Constitution
Democracy
Natural Rights
Ideology
Enlightenment
Federalism
Amendment
Enumerated Powers
Implied Power
Unalienable

*words and essential questions recommended by the State of California.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • cover.JPG
  • TES-WORD-WALL-Founding-of-the-Nation.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

JPG, 78 KB

cover

Poster

pdf, 1 MB

TES-WORD-WALL-Founding-of-the-Nation

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades