Fractals is a complete lesson plan for introducing students to the concept of Fractals. Fractals, in the words of one of my students, are “cool math.”



Students use deductive reasoning to generate a definition for fractals after viewing several examples of fractals. Informational text is provided about famous fractal explorations such as Sierpinski’s triangle. Students create their own fractals to further explore the concept. Excellent for differentiation and sparking interest in the complexity of mathematics.



This detailed guide includes:

- Complete teacher’s guide for a 90- minute lesson for use in whole class and adaptation for math centers plus extension ideas.

- Student handouts including informational text on fractals and 3 step-by-step guides for creating fractals

- A complete list of materials

- Selected student samples

- A presentation with several examples of fractals



Skills Developed in this lesson:



- Students will use deductive reasoning to define common characteristics between geometric figures (CCSS.Math.Content.G)

- Students will understand that a two-dimensional figure is similar to another if the second can be obtained from the first by a sequence of rotations, reflections, translations, and dilations (CCSS.Math.Content.8.G.4.A.).

- Given two similar two dimensional figures, students will describe a sequence that exhibits the similarity between them (CCSS.Math.Content.8.G.4.A.).



