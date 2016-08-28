Leveled Fraction Operations Digital Activity 1:1 Interactive Math
Are you looking for a way to engage your math students in a 1:1 device environment? Are you looking to engage your students in interactive and differentiated practice? Check out my line of 1:1 Interactive Math Products for Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive
Included in this product:
-3 pages of leveled move and drop fractions
-Adding and Subtracting Fractions Build a Page
-Multiplying Fractions Build a Page
-Dividing Fractions Build a Page
*Please note that the download includes a link to the product and a tutorial for teacher use. This product is best used in Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive. Teachers and students can easily sign-up for free accounts!*
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
