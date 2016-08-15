Fractions: Word Problems Addition and Subtraction (7NSA3) is a great way to practice and assess students’ ability to solve word problems that involve adding and subtracting fractions. Skip the worksheet...but still get the practice. These questions review common core concept: 7.NS.A.3.



Multiple ways to use:

- Set up at a math-center with other money related activities

- Host a scavenger hunt

- Play a whole class game of matching

- Play the classic game of concentration using the cards.



A great addition to your upper elementary and middle school math curriculum and for differentiation. Intermix with other money and decimal activities for a deeper understanding.



This activity works well after Adding and Subtracting Fractions: Notes and Practice which includes adding and subtracting fractions with like denominators and with unlike denominators.



Included in this ready to use set of cards:



- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use

- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards

- A student answer sheet

- A complete answer key



