Fractions are SUPER easy using this tried-and-true, brain-based fraction chant.
Boost the learning in your classroom with this easy to teach mnemonic chant that will help ALL learners to master fractions in a FRACTION of the time!
I've studied brain-based teaching and learning for over 20 years, and I can tell you without a doubt, brain-based methods REALLY work!
This kit includes a powerpoint slideshow to display on your smartboard, printable 8.5 x 11" color anchor chart, printable 4-to-a-page mini-anchors to be pasted into math journals, and blackline masters of both!
I've also included a "teaching tips" page which includes more brain-based ideas to go along with this activity.
Fraction are fun and EASY with this amazing technique!
Wishing you the very best ~
Julie
tags - fractions, basic fractions, beginning fractions, fraction review, numerator, denominator, teaching fractions, fraction chants, brain-based learning, mnemonic devices, brain-based teaching, fraction powerpoints, smartboard activity
