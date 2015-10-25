Fractions are SUPER easy using this tried-and-true, brain-based fraction chant.

Boost the learning in your classroom with this easy to teach mnemonic chant that will help ALL learners to master fractions in a FRACTION of the time!

I've studied brain-based teaching and learning for over 20 years, and I can tell you without a doubt, brain-based methods REALLY work!

This kit includes a powerpoint slideshow to display on your smartboard, printable 8.5 x 11" color anchor chart, printable 4-to-a-page mini-anchors to be pasted into math journals, and blackline masters of both!

I've also included a "teaching tips" page which includes more brain-based ideas to go along with this activity.

Fraction are fun and EASY with this amazing technique!

Wishing you the very best ~
Julie




tags - fractions, basic fractions, beginning fractions, fraction review, numerator, denominator, teaching fractions, fraction chants, brain-based learning, mnemonic devices, brain-based teaching, fraction powerpoints, smartboard activity

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • fraction-chant-brain-based-TES.pdf
  • fraction-chant-brain-based-TES.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 25, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 1 MB

fraction-chant-brain-based-TES

Project/Activity

pptx, 2 MB

fraction-chant-brain-based-TES

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades