Included in this FREE product are 12 Math notebook pages that can be used to introduce many concepts of 4th grade fractions. These are part of a bundled product: 4th Grade Fractions Mega Bundle

What's included:
•I Can Statements
•Ways to show fractions
•Ways to show parts of a group
•Ways to show a fraction of a group
•Ways to compare fractions
•Ways to show mixed/improper numbers
•Ways to show adding tenths and hundredths
•Adding/Subtracting and simplifying numbers

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • FRactions-Interactive-Notebook-Pages.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pdf, 285 KB

FRactions-Interactive-Notebook-Pages

Report a problem

Categories & Grades