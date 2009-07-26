Free
An interactive resource starting with whole fractions and progressively becoming more difficult by introducing half and quarter fractions. Uses good example of cutting fruit in half and questions such as ‘What fraction of snowmen have green hats?’ I used this powerpoint very successfully at the beginning of a lesson with a mixed Year1/2 class and they enjoyed it.
Created: Jul 26, 2009
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
