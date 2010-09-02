Web-site of national charity supporting children with SLCN. They provide much information and some free downloadable 'Handy Hints'.
Files included (1)
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 2, 2010
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
marymountstephen
Speech, Language and Communication Difficulties
This article looks at the problems early years practitioners might observe in young children and gives suggestions about how to hep.
- (2)
- FREE
marymountstephen
Using physical activity to promote learning
This article looks at the importance of movement in relation to learning. Practical activities to support your wrigglers!
- (4)
- FREE
marymountstephen
Free excerpt from Early Years Communication Book
Free chapter from Practical Pre-School SEN book about speech, language and communication difficulties. Practical strategies based on common situati...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
EllisHolly
Sensory Story - Wildlife - Bertie the Bee
This resource was prepared for a PMLD KS3 SEN class of eight students. Curriculum Topic: Wildlife - Endangered Species For this powerpoint story yo...
- (0)
- $5.63
EllisHolly
Christmas Sensory Story - Literacy, English SEN
Christmas Sensory Story - The Tale of Rudolph - KS3 SEN PMLD Group of eight Curriculum Topic: Literacy – Christmas – Sensory Story Group Activity
- (0)
- $4.23
rosenbaumhl
Body Language Illustrated – Zones of Regulation
Body Language Illustrated – Zones of Regulation This resource is based upon the Zones of Regulation. For each zone, a clear drawing of a child is l...
- (0)
- $18.31
New resources
clevermonkey
Initial Sounds Alphabet Wheels
Designed for young children who are learning to differentiate between initial letter sounds. Featuring both upper and lower case letter on an A4 pa...
- (1)
- $2.82
mollyo
Educational plan for Special Educational Needs
This Education Plan is an adaptation of an educational plan currently in use in ,any schools. It is suitable for planning specific activities for a...
- (1)
- FREE
Widgit_Software
World Space Week 2017 - with Widgit Symbols
World Space Week 2017 Facts Poster supported with Widgit Symbols. Can be used by learners of all ages and abilities. This resource was created in I...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Ro_Milli0110
Phonics: Differentiated Onset and Rime, CVC Cut and Paste Activity Sheets - EYFS/Year 1/Pre-K/K
Very useful addition to your phonics resources to reinforce spelling and writing of CVC words and reading simple sentences. Aimed at: EYFS/Year 1 A...
- (0)
- $4.23
TES PICKS
vlrynn
CVC Worksheets Bundle
CVC Worksheets & Printables for practice with beginning, middle, and ending sounds! These simple, CVC (consonant, vowel, consonant) word activi...
- (3)
- $8.00
PhonicsToolkit
SPAG: Antonyms Synonyms Homonyms Station Puzzles
Make your literacy stations engaging with these fun Antonyms Synonyms Homonyms Games. Students can show what they know and self-check at the same t...
- (0)
- $3.52