Freedom of Speech Lecture and Reading Activity (CIVICS)
This engaging power point presentation lecture covers the Freedom of Speech in America. It includes a link to a film clip, discussion questions, reading activity and anticipation guide.
Topics Include:
Free Exchange of Ideas (libel and slander)
Limits on freedom of speech
Important court cases
Seditious Speech
Obscenity
Prior Restraint
Speech and the Media
Symbolic Speech
Commercial Speech
About this resource
Info
Created: Apr 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
ChalkDustDiva
Great Depression - Stock Market Simulation Game (U.S. History)
Stock Market Simulation Game (U.S. History) This is a great fun and interactive game to play with your secondary U.S. History students when studyin...
- (1)
- $6.00
TES PICKS
ChalkDustDiva
Invention Group Project (commercial & advertisement) The Industrial Revolution
Invention Group Project (commercial & advertisement) The Industrial Revolution Your students will LOVE this entertaining project. Students will...
- (1)
- $4.00
TES PICKS
ChalkDustDiva
Constitution Scavenger Hunt Activity (American Government)
Constitution Scavenger Hunt Activity (American Government) Your secondary civics/U.S. Government students will be engaged in this fun and interacti...
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Jonmayhew1234
MOCK TRIAL: STUDENTS PROTESTING AT SCHOOL: FIRST AMENDMENT ISSUE
This is a guided mock trial that looks at the right to protest based on the first Amendment of the Constitution. The basic story of this mock trial...
- (0)
- $3.00
mikedean
The News Quiz 12th - 19th March 2018 SCIENCE WEEK SPECIAL Form Tutor Time Topical Events
13 topical questions of the past week’s news, across the UK and the world. This week’s one is a Science Week Special, where the topical questions a...
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Democracy Drop Down Day
Drop Down Day Pack - A set of 6 lessons to cover a Drop Down Day (6 hours) all about democracy, elections and voting. The Drop Down Day was put tog...
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
New resources
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - YouTube Controversy
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (1)
- FREE
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Brexit Breakthrough
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (2)
- FREE
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Mugabe's Resignation in Zimbabwe
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
mikedean
The News Quiz 12th - 19th March 2018 SCIENCE WEEK SPECIAL Form Tutor Time Topical Events
13 topical questions of the past week’s news, across the UK and the world. This week’s one is a Science Week Special, where the topical questions a...
- (0)
- $4.23
thinky
Social Action Planner
Ideal for schools and youth groups supporting children and young people to make a positive contribution to their local community. ‘Social action’ i...
- (0)
- $4.23
Jonmayhew1234
MOCK TRIAL: STUDENTS PROTESTING AT SCHOOL: FIRST AMENDMENT ISSUE
This is a guided mock trial that looks at the right to protest based on the first Amendment of the Constitution. The basic story of this mock trial...
- (0)
- $3.00