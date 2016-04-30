Freedom of Speech Lecture and Reading Activity (CIVICS)

This engaging power point presentation lecture covers the Freedom of Speech in America. It includes a link to a film clip, discussion questions, reading activity and anticipation guide.

Topics Include:
 Free Exchange of Ideas (libel and slander)
 Limits on freedom of speech
 Important court cases
 Seditious Speech
 Obscenity
 Prior Restraint
 Speech and the Media
 Symbolic Speech
 Commercial Speech

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Freedom-of-Speech-LECTURE-.ppt
  • Is-it-Speech.pdf
  • Freedom-of-Speech-handout.pdf
  • Thank-you-for-your-purchase!-TES.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Apr 30, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

ppt, 5 MB

Freedom-of-Speech-LECTURE-

Worksheet

pdf, 147 KB

Is-it-Speech

Worksheet

pdf, 91 KB

Freedom-of-Speech-handout

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades