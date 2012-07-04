My name is Justin and I started a campaign named Project Freesheet because freesheets are everywhere, creating a litter problem and having an impact on our council tax and on our environment. I think there is a responsibly for the producers to contribute towards the clean-up and recycling process.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

Video

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 4, 2012

Updated: Feb 8, 2016

Report a problem

Categories & Grades