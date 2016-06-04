Students match French with English words for 22 different avoir expressions in this 4 x 4 square puzzle. Examples are avoir faim, avoir tort, avoir lieu, avoir envie de, and avoir chaud. Each of the 22 avoir idioms is used at least once, and several are repeated which makes the puzzle more challenging.
Just photocopy enough for a class set (1 for every 2 students if working in pairs, or 1 per student if working alone), cut and fasten with a paper clip. Distribute to students and challenge them to reassemble the puzzles as quickly as possible. There is a list of all words alongside the puzzle in French and English which can be used as an avoir expressions bookmark and reference.
2 pages
2 pages
Info
Created: Jun 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
