These birthday brag tags are an inexpensive, fun way to make students feel special on their birthdays. All 5 designs have C'est Mon Anniversaire, with different clipart on each design. The 5 designs included are cake, ice cream cone, ribbons, balloons, and footballs. Just copy, cut, and affix the bracelets with tape or glue. Your students will wear them with pride!
Created: Aug 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
