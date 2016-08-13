Students translate 15 dates from English to French. There are 2 columns: 1 for writing out the French month and 1 for using digits only. Example: Jan. 4, 2014 - le 4 janvier 2014; 4/1/14

The answer key is included.

2 pages

Created: Aug 13, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

