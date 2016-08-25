This product includes a set of vocabulary cards and a poster to keep cell phone use in the target language!



How can I use it?:

-to teach students relevant vocabulary

-to post in areas where students use cell phones



Who is it for?:

-Novice language students and up in Grades 6-12



At the end of the lesson, students will be able to:

-identify and use terminology in the target language surrounding cell phones



Includes:

-detailed instructions and ideas for use

-vocabulary cards

-small poster for classroom use