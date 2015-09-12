

Moi, j’aime les fruits-Teach or reinforce the French fruit words musically to your students using this very catchy chant, “Moi, j’aime les fruits“. This chant/rap comes from the wildly popular Cantiques, Rythmes et Rimes. rain research proves that using music and chants to learn languages is doubly effective. Using The French Cantiques, Rythmes et Rimes in your French classroom is both engaging and fun for all types of students. The professionally recorded music (French, Cajun, Zydeco, Zouk and more) and unique rhythms pleasantly and effectively glide the vocabulary or grammar lesson into the students’ heads, making your job of teaching French easy and fun!



This rhythmic chant, “Moi, j’aime les fruits ” set to a Haitian rara beat, includes:



- the words to the chant

- a cloze (fill –in the blank) listening sheet

- extension activity

- pictures for vocabulary reinforcement

- Professionally recorded MP3



This French jazz - like chant or rap-like chant is appropriate for all ages but especially good with 5th grade to French 1 and 2 in high school (or French 101 in college).



To listen to short song samples of this and other songs in this collection, click the url below.



https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/french-rap-like-musical-chants-partial-song-samples-11115278