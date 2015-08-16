This set of printables includes a variety of foldables for your interactive notebooks. Vocabulary includes:
question words
ça va? and responses
numbers 0-10
numbers 11-20
tu vs. vous
subject pronouns
weather
colors
days of the week
seasons/months of the year
food (back side blank so you can have students fill them in)
family members (includes blanks for students to add their own)
clothing (back side blank so you can have students fill them in)

