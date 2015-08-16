This set of printables includes a variety of foldables for your interactive notebooks. Vocabulary includes:

question words

ça va? and responses

numbers 0-10

numbers 11-20

tu vs. vous

subject pronouns

weather

colors

days of the week

seasons/months of the year

food (back side blank so you can have students fill them in)

family members (includes blanks for students to add their own)

clothing (back side blank so you can have students fill them in)