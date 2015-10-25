Comprehension picture and text describing Philippe's bedroom. Focus is on furniture and husehold items and the use of prepositions, but also revises 'je m'appelle - nationalité - les couleurs et âge. Any feed back about this activity would be much appreciated. Begin activity by covering up the text and talking about the picture. Adult models questions that can be asked, children continue.I have included a worksheet of questions to complete activity.


Thank you to cliparts.co, cliparthut.com, and clker.com for the use of the clipart images.

$3.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1-La-Chambre-de-Philippe-with-questions.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 25, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

docx, 571 KB

1-La-Chambre-de-Philippe-with-questions

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades