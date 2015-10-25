Comprehension picture and text describing Philippe's bedroom. Focus is on furniture and husehold items and the use of prepositions, but also revises 'je m'appelle - nationalité - les couleurs et âge. Any feed back about this activity would be much appreciated. Begin activity by covering up the text and talking about the picture. Adult models questions that can be asked, children continue.I have included a worksheet of questions to complete activity.





