Comprehension picture and text describing Philippe's bedroom. Focus is on furniture and husehold items and the use of prepositions, but also revises 'je m'appelle - nationalité - les couleurs et âge. Any feed back about this activity would be much appreciated. Begin activity by covering up the text and talking about the picture. Adult models questions that can be asked, children continue.I have included a worksheet of questions to complete activity.
Thank you to cliparts.co, cliparthut.com, and clker.com for the use of the clipart images.
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 25, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
FRENCH - SPORTS, GAMES & MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE FRENCH TENSES - REVISION
- (1)
- $4.23
French - La Maison
- (0)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
GCSE French - using complex structures
- (180)
- $7.04
19 French A-Level revision quickies
- (32)
- $9.86
The Perfect Tense Card Race
- (52)
- $7.04
New resources
Year 7 - Moi et ma famille - differentiated lessons
- (1)
- FREE
Quelle vie pour les marginalisés- Quelles attitudes envers les marginalisés? A Level French- year 2
- (2)
- $4.23
Quiz sur Noel
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Les vetements- vocabulary & short reading comprehension
- (0)
- FREE
French Basics Revision Crossword
- (0)
- $4.23
French: Numbers 1-100
- (0)
- $14.09