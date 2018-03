Activites to practise the names of animals in French. Includes gap-fill vocab, join-up words to correct picture, number, colour, plurals, using the expression 'il y a', est-ce que. prepositions and negatives. There is also a worksheet for practicing the 'ch' sound in French. Thank you to those of you who have considered this resource worth paying for.



My thanks to cliparts.co for the use of the clipart images.