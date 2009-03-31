Free
4.223 customer reviews
Downloaded 34408 times
Viewed 19186 times
These are the resources for an series of lessons teaching personal descriptions. The listening exercises refered to are from Expo 1. I’ve encluded the worksheets and the listening script for the exercise towards the end of the series. It also includes an end of module test that refers to earlier learning.
Free
4.223 customer reviews
Downloaded 34408 times
Viewed 19186 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 31, 2009
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
travellingfaery
AQA GCSE Spanish Past paper questions - Relationships and Choices
Listening and reading resources for Relationships and Choices past paper questions June 2010 to June 2013 series Please have a look at my other pos...
- (14)
- FREE
TES PICKS
travellingfaery
AQA GCSE Spanish Past paper questions - Social Issues
Listening and reading resources for Social Issues. Past paper questions June 2010 to June 2013 series Some of these questions are also featured in ...
- (11)
- FREE
travellingfaery
Spanish imperative resources
These are some resources I have created or found for teaching the imperative in Spanish. The tarsia puzzle can be opened in Formulator Tarsia, whic...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
blossomingminds
French Lesson and Resources - Injuries - KS2
This is a plan and resources for a French lesson to use with KS2. It involves children learning how to talk about injuries in French. e.g. 'I broke...
- (0)
- $4.23
KRIS240680
French: Numbers 1-100
This powerpoint looks at numbers from 1-100 in French. It also reinforces or introduces age and years in French, in addition to how to express one’...
- (0)
- $14.09
blossomingminds
French lesson and resources - Parts of the Head (the face) - KS2
This is a plan and resources for a French lesson to use with KS2. It involves children learning how to label parts of the head in French. The plan ...
- (0)
- $4.23
Updated resources
gianfrancoconti1966
KS3/4 French - Oral scaffold for conversations on various topics
A range of scaffolds with and model answers (bilingual version) for conversations on a variety of topics, including: future plans television a past...
- (0)
- $5.63
FullShelf
French Basics Revision Crossword
A large (about 100 clues) crossword puzzle featuring basic French vocabulary. This is ideal for group work, with children perhaps competing against...
- (0)
- $4.23
KRIS240680
French: Numbers 1-100
This powerpoint looks at numbers from 1-100 in French. It also reinforces or introduces age and years in French, in addition to how to express one’...
- (0)
- $14.09