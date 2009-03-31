These are the resources for an series of lessons teaching personal descriptions. The listening exercises refered to are from Expo 1. I’ve encluded the worksheets and the listening script for the exercise towards the end of the series. It also includes an end of module test that refers to earlier learning.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • portraits.ppt
  • hair-eye sheet.doc
  • Les descriptions wordsearch.doc
  • listening script.docx
  • Quelle sorte de personne es tu homework sheet - Copy.doc
  • wanted poster.doc
  • listening script.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 31, 2009

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

ppt, 16 MB

portraits

Worksheet

doc, 312 KB

hair-eye sheet

Worksheet

doc, 24 KB

Les descriptions wordsearch

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades