They are so cute! Which kid wouldn’t want to cuddle a lovely pet? How about teaching children about pets then?
This colorful resource with a 32-slide PowerPoint and its activity booklet with 11 pages is aimed at beginners in French.
It will help you to teach about pets, colors and opinions in just on resource. The 4 skills are embedded and kids will love the games that will make your lesson an interactive one!
It is aimed at children or teens but feel free to adapt it for adults.
It contains:
1. a self-target setting slide so that students are responsible for their own learning
2. a matching up activity about colors as a starter
3. a small text about pets with questions
4. an introduction about pets
5. games to practice the language (Hidden game, slapping the board game, unscrambling words)
6. a grammar point about feminine and masculine words
7. adjectives about pets (matching up, definition about pets/animals)
8. speaking activities (survey, pair work)
9. a reading task
10. a writing task
Enjoy !!!
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
