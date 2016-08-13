Students assemble a 4 x 4 French/English vocabulary puzzle with 25 common reflexive infinitives. Sample verbs are:

s'amuser, s'endormir, se baigner, se coucher, se lever, se peigner, se raser, se fatiguer, and se réveiller

Several words are repeated which makes the puzzle more challenging. Just photocopy enough for a class set (1 for every 2 students if working in pairs, or 1 per student if working alone), cut and fasten with a paper clip. Distribute to students and challenge them to reassemble the puzzles as quickly as possible. There is a list of all words alongside the puzzle in French and English. This can be used as a vocabulary bookmark and reference. This is fun, hands on way to learn and review French reflexive verbs!

2 pages

Created: Aug 13, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

