Students assemble a 4 x 4 French/English vocabulary puzzle with 25 common reflexive infinitives. Sample verbs are:



s'amuser, s'endormir, se baigner, se coucher, se lever, se peigner, se raser, se fatiguer, and se réveiller



Several words are repeated which makes the puzzle more challenging. Just photocopy enough for a class set (1 for every 2 students if working in pairs, or 1 per student if working alone), cut and fasten with a paper clip. Distribute to students and challenge them to reassemble the puzzles as quickly as possible. There is a list of all words alongside the puzzle in French and English. This can be used as a vocabulary bookmark and reference. This is fun, hands on way to learn and review French reflexive verbs!



2 pages