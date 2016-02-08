Hi everyone!



Valentine’s day is just around the corner! Ready to spread love and vocabulary in French?

So, here is a colourful powerpoint with 37 slides about Valentine's day in French and its activity booklet to make Valentine’s day a memorable day for your students.

I made it quite flexible to allow you to work with children, teens or even adults! You just need to choose which activities are best suited for your audience!

The level is from pre-intermediate to intermediate. It contains



-a self-target setting slide,

-a video about Valentine -that should be played without the sound for students to predict the story

- slides explaining the story followed by a true false exercise

- a presentation of vocabulary with audio

- 3 fun memorising games

- a word search

- a maze

- a dialogue to practise with a review about likes and dislikes + opinions

- a colouring activity to review colours

- an activity to have students to write a Valentine's card

- a song by Edith Piaf with filling gaps.

- a song by Anais to open up the discussion



I hope you will like it as much as my students did!

Happy Valentine! Use the activity booklet for more efficiency!



Any question ? Let's connect :







------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------