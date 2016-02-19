PERFECT FOR DEVELOPING SPEAKING SKILLS IN FRENCH!



FOCUS ON BEGINNING CONVERSATION AND CULTURAL KNOWLEDGE



PERFECT for speaking practice, and multi-skill language learning, TALK TIME in FRENCH, Ensemble DEUX, is a set of 100 question and answer prompt cards that give your students structured talk opportunities, and will also get them listening, reading and writing. They’re ideal for independent learning, and perfect for pair and small-group work.



The prompt cards feature language and structures that your students are likely to meet in both the earlier and more intermediate stages of their French learning, and include some PASSÉ COMPOSÉ phrases, both with ÊTRE and AVOIR. I've classed the resource as suitable for Grades 6-9, but it really does depend on the grade at which your students beginning their FRENCH learning.



The REFERENCE BOOKLET includes all the questions and answers written out in full IN FRENCH. Students find this a very useful learning support resource and it's also a handy whole-group pronunciation practice and reading-out loud resource. Students use the NOTES AND NEXT STEPS template to reflect on their learning, and think about what they might reasonably do to progress in their learning.



The QUESTION AND ANSWER PROMPT CARD WRITING TEMPLATE gives students the opportunity to apply their FRENCH very practically, as they create both questions and answers for each other. This is a great team activity too.



ENSEMBLE DEUX is a great complementary resource to ENSEMBLE UN in terms of progression, but it works perfectly well as a standalone resource too. You can also use the cards for a whole range of games, and I've described how to play several you can start with.



The prompt cards do take a bit of prep: printing and laminating. Laminating is definitely recommended, as you’ll be able to use the cards for years to come. TOP TIP: create a student volunteer teaching assistant break/lunchtime rota, with departmental or other whole-school rewards as an incentive. This will save you a lot of time and work, and help your students understand some of what lies behind all the planning and preparation! Simply print out an appropriate number of question and answer templates (black and white is fine). Students should ideally have their own individual reference booklet that they can keep in their learning folders to use for reference, practice and revision when they need to.



The resource consists of two non-editable files in a zipped format:



- PROMPT CARDS WITH PROMPT CARD TEMPLATE

- REFERENCE BOOKLET



I've included a selection of preview images so that you can get an idea of what the resource looks like as a whole.



Please read the Terms of Use carefully: this resource is copyright, and for single-classroom use only.



MERCI BEAUCOUP ET BON DIVERTISSEMENT !