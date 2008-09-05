Free
This is a Sudoku puzzle I used with my classes during their first lesson. I have also adapted it for numbers 10 - 90 (instead of having 1, there is a 10, 2 is 20, etc). For stronger classes I have replaced numbers with new vocab they have been learning instead. Insert a grid at the bottom showing which object represents which letter. The pupils love this! Can be adapted for any language. I mark the grids out with a pen when I’ve printed this out. I’m sure there is a way to do this on the computer but I’ve not managed to do that yet!
